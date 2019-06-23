Today in New Delhi, India
Jun 23, 2019-Sunday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

Encounter breaks out between militants, security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Shopian, following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

india Updated: Jun 23, 2019 08:39 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Srinagar
Shopian encounter,encounter,militants
An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir Sunday, police said.(HT File Photo)

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir Sunday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Shopian, following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said as the forces were conducting searches, the hiding militants fired upon them.

The security forces retaliated the firing, triggering off a gunbattle, the official said, adding there were no reports of any casualties so far.

First Published: Jun 23, 2019 08:39 IST

tags

more from india
trending topics