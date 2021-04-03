IND USA
An encounter broke out in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Saturday.
An encounter broke out in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Saturday.(ANI)
Encounter breaks out in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district

A cordon-and-search operation in Choor Ki Gali in Herpora of Shopian was launched after inputs about the presence of terrorists there was received, officials said.
PUBLISHED ON APR 03, 2021 01:38 PM IST

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Wednesday, news agency PTI reported quoting police officials.

A cordon-and-search operation in Choor Ki Gali in Herpora of Shopian was launched after inputs about the presence of terrorists there was received, officials said.

The operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists opened fire at the security personnel, they added.

More details are awaited.

