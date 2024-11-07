Encounter in the heart of Noida as cops chase 22-year-old gangster

A late-night encounter between the Sector 58 police and a notorious robber led to a dramatic exchange of gunfire in the heart of Noida on Wednesday. The incident left one of the suspects injured and hospitalised. Police are searching for the rest of the two accomplices of the accused, Mota. (PTI)

The police successfully recovered a stolen motorcycle, a pistol, five looted mobile phones, and ammunition from the accused’s possession.

What happened

According to the police, the incident unfolded around midnight as part of a routine security check conducted under the directives of the Gautam Buddha Nagar Police Commissioner. Officers were stationed near Rabbit Park in Sector 58 when they spotted a suspicious individual approaching on a motorcycle.

The suspect, who has been identified as Sonu alias Mota, attempted to flee after police signalled him to stop. As the officers gave chase, the accused opened fire on them, prompting a retaliatory response from the police. Mota was injured in the exchange and was promptly taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Authorities later confirmed that the suspect, who is just 22 years old, is a known criminal involved in several robbery and theft cases. Police recovered a stolen bike, five mobile phones, a pistol, and several cartridges from Mota's possession. The weapon and the mobile phones are believed to have been looted in earlier robberies.

“We were conducting a routine checking when we noticed a suspicious biker near Rabbit Park,” said Manish Mishra, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP), Noida. “When we signalled him to stop, he fired shots at the police, and the police responded in self-defense. The suspect was injured in the exchange.”

Accused, a ‘notorious’ robber

Mota, who is currently in police custody, is wanted in connection with six cases of robbery and theft across Noida. Police are also searching for his two accomplices, who managed to flee the scene during the incident.

“This is a significant breakthrough in our ongoing efforts to curb criminal activities in the area,” ADCP Mishra added. “Sonu alias Mota is a notorious robber with a history of criminal offenses. We are conducting further investigations to identify his associates and track down any other stolen property.”

Authorities have assured the public that further checks and patrols will continue in the region to deter criminal activities. The police are also working to trace other stolen goods and identify the full scope of the robber's criminal network.

While Mota’s accomplices remain at large, the police are confident that this encounter has dealt a major blow to the gang operating in the region. They have urged residents to report any suspicious activities and remain vigilant, as the search for the remaining suspects continues.