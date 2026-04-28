Encounter specialist's deployment to West Bengal sparks row; TMC, Akhilesh accuse BJP of planting 'agents'

The deployment of IPS officer Ajay Pal Sharma has sparked a major row in West Bengal, especially as the state prepares to head into its second round of voting. As per the BJP and the Election Commission, Sharma has been sent as an "observer" in the state to ensure "free and fair voting." As per the BJP and the Election Commission, Sharma has been sent as an "observer" in the state to ensure "free and fair voting." (BJP4Bengal, Akhilesh Yadav on X)

However, the Trinamool Congress and Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav have accused the BJP of trying to tilt the vote in their favour by "deploying agents" to intimidate voters.

TMC, Akhilesh target BJP over deployment "Yogi Adityanath’s encounter specialist Ajay Pal Sharma has just been parachuted in by the Election Commission as police observer for South 24 Parganas. This is the same man whose badge of honour is a body count from “encounters” and whose real speciality is turning the police uniform into a personal ATM and a tool for personal vendettas," said a statement issued by the TMC on X.

The statement from the ruling party further states that Pal has been booked for criminal breach of trust, criminal conspiracy, and tampering with crucial evidence.

Taking to X, the SP leader also questioned Sharma's deployment, highlighting the IPS officer's "dark record" and "thok-do attitude."

"At the right time, there will be a thorough probe into the criminal activities of these 'agents' who are out to implement the BJP's agenda, and strict punitive action will be taken," Yadav added further.