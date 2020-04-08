e-paper
Home / India News / Encounter starts in Kashmir’s Sopore; at least 3 terrorists trapped

Encounter starts in Kashmir’s Sopore; at least 3 terrorists trapped

Mobile internet has been suspended in the area, officials said.

india Updated: Apr 08, 2020 07:22 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Srinagar
This is the third encounter in Kashmir in the last four to five days
This is the third encounter in Kashmir in the last four to five days(PTI photo)
         

A gun battle has erupted between security forces and militants in north Kashmir’s Sopore town, officials said on Wednesday morning.

According to officials, two to three terrorists are said to be trapped in a house and a cordon has been established.

The forces had launched an operation on Tuesday night at Gulabagh area of Sopore town and sealed all routes to prevent the terrorists from escaping.

Mobile internet has been suspended in the area, they said.

This is the third encounter in Kashmir in the last the four to five days, including one on the Line of Control (LoC) in which five soldiers died and five terrorists were killed.

