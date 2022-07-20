Encounter underway in Punjab, gangsters linked to Moose Wala killing likely involved

An encounter is underway at Bhakna village near the Attari border in Punjab between police and two gangsters who are believed to be involved in the killing of singer and politician Sidhu Moose Wala. The encounter ensued after police recieved an input that the gangsters -- Manpreet Singh alias Mannu Kusa and Jagroop Singh alias Roopa-- were hiding in the village.

According to reports, the entire village is surrounded by a heavy police force of Amritsar-rural district. Hundreds of rounds have been fired from both the sides.

A senior police official, who didn’t wish to be named said, one of the gangsters has received bullet injuries, but it is yet to be ascertained if he was alive or dead.

The police team was led by DSP of anti-gangster task force Bikram Brar and inspector Shiv Kumar.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, also known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29.

