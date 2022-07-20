Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Encounter underway in Punjab, gangsters linked to Moose Wala killing likely involved
india news

Encounter underway in Punjab, gangsters linked to Moose Wala killing likely involved

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, also known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29.
According to reports, the entire village is surrounded by a heavy police force of Amritsar-rural district.(HT Photo)
Published on Jul 20, 2022 02:41 PM IST
ByHT News Desk | Reported by Anil Sharma

An encounter is underway at Bhakna village near the Attari border in Punjab between police and two gangsters who are believed to be involved in the killing of singer and politician Sidhu Moose Wala. The encounter ensued after police recieved an input that the gangsters -- Manpreet Singh alias Mannu Kusa and Jagroop Singh alias Roopa-- were hiding in the village.

According to reports, the entire village is surrounded by a heavy police force of Amritsar-rural district. Hundreds of rounds have been fired from both the sides.

A senior police official, who didn’t wish to be named said, one of the gangsters has received bullet injuries, but it is yet to be ascertained if he was alive or dead.

The police team was led by DSP of anti-gangster task force Bikram Brar and inspector Shiv Kumar.

HT News Desk

HT News Desk

sidhu moose wala
