Home / India News / On camera, Sidhu Moose Wala’s killers celebrate, brandish guns in car | Watch
india news

On camera, Sidhu Moose Wala’s killers celebrate, brandish guns in car | Watch

  • Two of the accused, who were on the run, were arrested by the Delhi Police near Kashmere Gate Bus Stand last night. The videos were recovered from one of their phones.
Killers of Punjabi rapper and politician Sidhu Moose Wala seen brandishing guns in a video retrieved from one of the mobile phones.(HT/Screengrab)
Killers of Punjabi rapper and politician Sidhu Moose Wala seen brandishing guns in a video retrieved from one of the mobile phones.(HT/Screengrab)
Updated on Jul 04, 2022 09:03 PM IST
Copy Link
BySharmita Kar | Edited by Sohini Goswami

Brandishing pistols in a car, shooters of Punjabi rap singer and politician Sidhu Moose Wala were seen smiling at the camera and celebrating in new videos retrieved from the mobile phone of the youngest killer, Ankit Sirsa, in the group by the Delhi Police.

In videos filmed by the killers, five men can be seen vibing to Punjabi music in a car, flaunting their weapons – about 10 or more guns in their hands and on the deck – in what appears to be moments after committing the murder of Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala.

The Delhi Police arrested two gangsters involved in the crime near Kashmere Gate Bus Stand last night. They belonged to the Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar gang, who have been held responsible for the act.

Of the two arrested a day ago, 19-year-old Sirsa was one of the sharpshooters who killed the Punjabi singer. The other accused – Sachin Bhiwani – was responsible for harbouring four of the shooters.

A 9-MM bore pistol with 10 cartridges, a 30-MM pistol with nine cartridges, three Punjab Police uniforms and two mobile phones with a dongle and a SIM card were recovered from them. Both of them have been sent to five-day police custody.

Others accused in the case include Priyavrat Fauji (also seen in the video) and Kuldeep alias Kashish who were arrested in Gujarat on June 20, officers from the Delhi Police special cell had said.

Moose Wala, who gained prominence as a rapper in Punjab as well as several international communities, was shot over 30 times while travelling in his car in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sidhu moose wala
sidhu moose wala
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 04, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out