‘Encroachers’ aim to alter power equation in Assam by 2050: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday claimed that a blueprint was being implemented by people he described as “encroachers” to alter power equations in the state by 2050 through demographic means -- statements that the Opposition later described as “communal”.

Sarma told reporters in Dhemaji, Sarma said that “illegal settlers” claimed to be affected by disasters and moved from one area to another with a specific agenda. “I’m not naming any particular community. We shouldn’t say it’s being done by followers of Islam as indigenous Assamese Muslims are not part of this. The collective aim of these people (encroachers) is to completely alter the power equation in Assam by 2050,” Sarma said.

The CM’s comments come a week after two civilians were killed and 20 others including 11 policemen were injured during a brutal eviction drive in Darrang district that led to widespread criticism.

The state’s BJP-led government has started evicting settlers who have allegedly encroached government land. Most of those targeted in these drives held at Sonitpur, Hojai and Darrang districts were Bengali-speaking Muslims.

Sarma said that the “encroachers” claim to be displaced from their place of origin citing some disaster, and move to another place, and settle illegally there as part of a plan. “That’s why they use terms like ‘landless’, ‘flood affected’ etc. By claiming to be flood-hit, they move from Barpeta to another place. If you inquire, you will find that several of these so-called displaced people own hundreds of ‘bighas’ of land. But if you ask them about it, they will remain silent,” he said

He said that these encroachers were able to achieve their goal in Batadroba assembly seat in this election, and have set their sights on other seats. Batadroba, which was represented by BJP’s Angoorlata Deka, was won by Congress’s Sibamoni Bora in 2021 with support from the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) and other parties in the Opposition grand alliance.

Reacting to the statements, AIUDF, a party that has a large base among Bengali-speaking Muslims in Assam, slammed the CM for “spreading hatred”.

“These are very communal and sensitive comments. Sarma needs to understand that people who get displaced by floods and other calamities are forced to move and settle in other places out of necessity... It is unfortunate that the CM himself is spreading such conspiracy theories and hatred for Muslims,” said AIUDF organising secretary Mohammad Aminul Islam.