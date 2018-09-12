Encroachers beat to death Dalit watchman in Madhya Pradesh village

A Dalit watchman was on Monday allegedly beaten to death in Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri district by a group of 13 people who had encroached upon a plot land allotted to him by the state government in 2002. All the accused are absconding, a police official said.

The crime took place at village Khislauni in Bamorkala police station in Shivpuri, 312 kilometers north of Bhopal.

The police station in charge RR Tiwari said Ramsevak Parihar, 50, who happened to be a village kotwar (watchman) was on his way to his agriculture field from his house when the accused attacked him with sharp edged weapons and lathis. Parihar, who was injured in the attack, was rushed to the district hospital at Shivpuri by his son Dharmsingh and other family members but he was declared brought dead.

The police officer said, “Son of the deceased told us that the state government had allotted 10 bigha of land to his father in 2002. In 2005, the accused, including Kallu Yadav, Kashiram Yadav, Punjab Singh, Dasiram, Mahesh, Shankar, Santram, Rajkumar and others, encroached upon the land. His father lodged a complaint with the revenue court, which decided the case in his favour in 2012. The encroachers, however, didn’t vacate the land.”

The victim’s son told reporters that his father had been facing a threat to his life. He claimed that his father had also complained to several authorities in the district against the accused but didn’t get any help.

However, the police officer said it was only last month that the police arrested two of the accused under section 151 of IPC on the complaint of the victim and asked them to submit bonds stating that they would not indulge in any crime against the victim. Police have registered an FIR against the 13 accused under various sections of the IPC and the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

