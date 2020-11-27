e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 27, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Enforcement Directorate summons Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik’s son

Enforcement Directorate summons Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik’s son

ED on Tuesday raided the office and residence of Pratap Sarnaik, during which they also detained his son Vihang Sarnaik, in connection with an alleged money laundering case.

india Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 12:18 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Deepali Sharma
Asian News International | Posted by Deepali Sharma
Mumbai
Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials during a raid at the premises of Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik in a money laundering case, in Thane.
Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials during a raid at the premises of Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik in a money laundering case, in Thane.(PTI file photo)
         

Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik’s son Vihang Sarnaik on Friday, in connection with raid conducted at Pratap Sarnaik’s residence.

He did not appear before the agency yesterday despite summons issued to him.

ED on Tuesday raided the office and residence of Pratap Sarnaik, during which they also detained his son Vihang Sarnaik, in connection with an alleged money laundering case.

Meanwhile, ED also arrested a close aide of Pratap Sarnaik named Amit Chandole, in an alleged money laundering case related to private company Tops Security.

Also Read | Demolition of Kangana Ranaut’s bungalow actuated by malafide: Bombay high court

Chandole, who is the promoter of Top Securities Group, was arrested after ED conducted searches at around 10 places in Mumbai and Thane on November 24 including Top Securities Group promoters and some politicians.

ED has found some evidence of suspicious transactions between the Tops Group and Pratap Sarnaik.

tags
top news
Farmers Protest LIVE Updates: Farmers unions write to PM Modi
Farmers Protest LIVE Updates: Farmers unions write to PM Modi
Navy’s MiG-29K trainer jet crashes into Arabian Sea; 1 pilot rescued, search on for the other
Navy’s MiG-29K trainer jet crashes into Arabian Sea; 1 pilot rescued, search on for the other
Bombay High Court sets aside BMC notices to Kangana Ranaut
Bombay High Court sets aside BMC notices to Kangana Ranaut
Don’t compel me to come after you, says Thackeray in veiled warning to Opposition
Don’t compel me to come after you, says Thackeray in veiled warning to Opposition
HTLS 2020: Centre should clear its stand on vaccine pricing, says Bhupesh Baghel
HTLS 2020: Centre should clear its stand on vaccine pricing, says Bhupesh Baghel
IND vs AUS 1st ODI live: Finch gets to 100, Smith slams 36-ball fifty
IND vs AUS 1st ODI live: Finch gets to 100, Smith slams 36-ball fifty
Kashmir: Mehbooba Mufti, daughter allegedly put under house arrest
Kashmir: Mehbooba Mufti, daughter allegedly put under house arrest
Trump snaps at reporter; says he’ll leave WH if Electoral College seats Biden
Trump snaps at reporter; says he’ll leave WH if Electoral College seats Biden
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers Protest LIVEMiG-29K aircraftFarmers’ protestIndia vs Australia Live ScoreDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In