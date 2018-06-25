Engineer Rashid detained during protest in Srinagar

Independent MLA Engineer Rashid was detained in Srinagar on Monday when he took out a protest march to the secretariat against civilian killings and threats to Kashmiri journalists.

Accompanied by his supporters, Engineer Rashid started the protest from Magarmal Bagh area in Srinagar.

Police intercepted the march and took Engineer Rashid and his supporters into preventive custody.

The MLA berated BJP leader Choudhary Lal Singh for telling Kashmiri journalists ‘to draw a line and change their narrative after the killing of senior journalist Shujaat Bukhari’.

The secretariat houses the offices of the governor’s advisors and senior bureaucrats as the state has been placed under governor’s rule.

Under normal circumstances, the office of the chief minister and all members of the council of ministers are also housed in the secretariat.