Ensure 4 VIP tickets per MLA in IPL matches: Speaker to Karnataka govt

The Speaker of the Karnataka legislative assembly UT Khader on Thursday directed the state government to ensure that every MLA is provided with at least four VIP tickets for Indian Premier League (IPL) matches in Bengaluru held at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Representational image. (Unsplash)

The direction comes after members across party lines complained of being allotted only one ticket and, in some instances, being asked to access general seating areas. Some legislators also demanded a dedicated lounge within the stadium.

The IPL 2026 season opener is scheduled for March 28 featuring a match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. The Speaker also called for proper seating arrangements for legislators and their families. He pointed to recurring issues at entry points, including lawmakers being made to stand in queues and not being recognised by staff.

Also Read | Officials instructed to make sure no untoward incident during Bengaluru IPL match: Home Minister

Speaking on the matter, Congress MLA Kashappanavar Vijayananda Shivashankarappa said elected representatives were being forced to stand in queue or buy tickets despite being entitled to passes. “There is an IPL match on March 28, but the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) has not provided tickets to MLAs, ministers or their families. We can’t stand in queues like the general public. Last time, we were made to stand in line and then sent to a common gallery,” he said.

He also alleged irregularities in ticket sales. “They are taking all facilities from the government, including security, but not respecting elected representatives. Tickets are being sold through online channels and middlemen,” he said, claiming tickets priced at ₹5,000 were being resold for ₹ 35,000.

Following the Speaker’s direction, deputy CM DK Shivakumar said he would immediately take up the issue with KSCA officials. “There is nothing wrong with MLAs asking for this,” he said.