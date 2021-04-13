‘Ensure a level playing field’: Stalin tweets, other leaders also support Mamata

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin on Tuesday said the Election Commission of India (ECI) must remain impartial and neutral towards all parties and candidates. Stalin’s tweet comes on a day when West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee is staging a protest against the commission’s decision to bar her from campaigning in the state, in the middle of the ongoing assembly elections.

The faith in our democracy rests on free and fair elections.



The Election Commission of India must ensure a level playing field for all parties and candidates and ensure that impartiality and neutrality is maintained.#MamataBanerjee — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) April 13, 2021

“The faith in our democracy rests on free and fair elections. The Election Commission of India must ensure a level playing field for all parties and candidates and ensure that impartiality and neutrality is maintained. #MamataBanerjee,” Stalin tweeted amid the ongoing political tensions in West Bengal.

The Election Commission barred Mamata Banerjee from campaigning for 24 hours, saying that the Trinamool Congress chief violated the model code of conduct and made “highly insinuating and provocative remarks.” The poll body banned her from campaigning for a 24-hour period starting 8pm on Monday until 8pm on Tuesday.

Also read | Mamata stages dharna in Kolkata to protest EC's 24-hour campaign ban

Soon after the order, the Bengal chief minister tweeted. “To protest against the undemocratic and unconstitutional decision of the Election Commission of India, I will sit on dharna tomorrow at Gandhi Murti, Kolkata from 12 noon,” she said.

To protest against the undemocratic and unconstitutional decision of the Election Commission of India, I will sit on dharna tomorrow at Gandhi Murti, Kolkata from 12 noon. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) April 12, 2021

Other leaders from the opposition parties have also expressed their to support Banerjee in her protest against the commission decision. Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Akhilesh Yadav took to Twitter in attacking the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). “Banning the election campaign of Mamata Banerjee shows the BJP’s desperation about losing the [West Bengal assembly] election,” he tweeted. He also expressed his party’s support to Banerjee’s protest.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut too expressed his support for Banerjee, calling her a “Bengal Tigress.” “ECI has imposed a ban on Mamta didi for 24 hours. This is clearly done at the behest of BJP, [the] ruling party in India. It is a direct attack on democracy and sovereignty of independent institutions of India. solidarity with Bengal Tigress, @MamataOfficial,” Raut tweeted.

While the polling for assembly elections have concluded in Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry, four out of the eight phases have been held so far in West Bengal. The fifth phase of the polls in the state has been scheduled for April 17. Votes will be counted on May 2.