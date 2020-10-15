e-paper
Ensure all official meetings begin with messages on Covid-19 precautions: Govt to all depts

The messages may be focused on creating awareness relating to wearing of masks, physical distancing, hand hygiene and strict adherence to Standard Operating Procedures issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, it said.

india Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 14:06 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
New Delhi
The government has issued several instructions to contain the spread of the coronavirus, it said.
All central government departments have been asked to ensure that official meetings begin with messages on Covid-19 precautions so as to sensitise officers and staff about the pandemic, according to a Personnel Ministry order.

“In continuation, it has since been decided that all central government offices shall ensure that every meeting commences with messages on Covid-19 related precautions, so as to sensitise officers and staff about the pandemic,” said the order issued on Wednesday.

The messages may be focused on creating awareness relating to wearing of masks, physical distancing, hand hygiene and strict adherence to Standard Operating Procedures issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, it said.

