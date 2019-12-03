Ensure cattle remain warm: UP govt to DMs

india

UP chief secretary (CS) RK Tiwari on Monday directed district magistrates to make necessary arrangements to save stray cattle from the cold and asked the agriculture department officers to check incidents of stubble burning in the state.

Holding a meeting with various departments via video conferencing, Tiwari reviewed the progress of their schemes. He told the district magistrates (DMs) and the animal husbandry department officers to ensure that no cattle in temporary cow shelters died due to the cold wave.

Principal secretary, animal husbandry, BL Meena told the CS that around 4 lakh cattle were staying in over 4,000 cow shelters. He said field officers had been asked to arrange canopies over the cattle with the help of funds generated locally.

Reviewing the incidents of stubble burning, Tiwari directed commissioners and DMs to take action against officials for failing to curb burning of crop waste by farmers. He said it was their responsibility to execute, in letter and spirit, the Supreme Court’s directions on crop burning. He asked the officials to ensure that crop wastage was used as fodder for stray cattle in the cow shelters.

Tiwari directed the officials to submit to him the status report on stubble burning by 12noon, Tuesday. He said 25 crore saplings were to be planted in 2020-21, 30 crore in 2021-2022, and 35 crore in 2022-23.