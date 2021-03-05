'Ensure disengagement at other friction points on LAC': India tells China again
- Following an agreement last month on pulling back frontline troops along with armoured vehicles and artillery from strategic heights around Pangong Lake, the two sides have been unable to make progress on disengagement at other friction points such as Depsang, Hot Springs and Gogra.
India on Friday said it expects China to work jointly to ensure disengagement in the remaining friction areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh sector as this alone can set the stage for restoring normalcy in bilateral ties.
The comments by external affairs ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava were a reiteration of the message conveyed by foreign minister S Jaishankar to his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi during a phone conversation on February 25.
Following an agreement last month on pulling back frontline troops along with armoured vehicles and artillery from strategic heights around Pangong Lake, the two sides have been unable to make progress on disengagement at other friction points such as Depsang, Hot Springs and Gogra.
Though the two foreign ministers agreed during their phone conversation on setting up a hotline to improve timely communications, differences remained on addressing the standoff on the LAC. Wang suggested the two sides should set aside the border issue, while Jaishankar insisted bilateral ties can be repaired only by completing disengagement at all friction points.
“It is, therefore, our expectation that the Chinese side will work with us, both through the WMCC [Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination] and the senior [military] commanders’ meetings to ensure that disengagement in the remaining areas is completed at the earliest,” Srivastava told a regular news briefing.
“This would allow both sides to consider de-escalation of forces in eastern Ladakh as that alone will lead to the restoration of peace and tranquillity and provide conditions for progress in our bilateral relationship,” he said.
Srivastava pointed out that Jaishankar had told Wang during last week’s phone conversation that following the completion of disengagement in Pangong Lake area, “the two sides should now move quickly to resolve the remaining issues along the LAC in eastern Ladakh”.
Details for establishing the hotline between the two foreign ministers will be worked out through diplomatic channels, he added.
The senior military commanders, at their last meeting on February 20, had noted that the disengagement at Pangong Lake was a “significant step forward and it provided a good basis for the resolution of other remaining issues along the LAC in the western sector,” Srivastava added.
The commanders had also had a detailed exchange of views on the remaining issues at their last meeting.
Srivastava noted that Jaishankar had also pointed out to the Chinese foreign minister that “both sides have always agreed that maintenance of peace and tranquillity in the border area was an essential basis for the development of bilateral relations”.
He added, “A prolongation of the existing situation was not in the interest of either side.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India steps up border patrols to stop arrivals from Myanmar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2500-year-old Egyptian mummy in Telangana museum gets a new life
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Ensure disengagement at other friction points on LAC': India tells China again
- Following an agreement last month on pulling back frontline troops along with armoured vehicles and artillery from strategic heights around Pangong Lake, the two sides have been unable to make progress on disengagement at other friction points such as Depsang, Hot Springs and Gogra.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Misleading, misplaced’: Govt rebuts Freedom House report on democracy in India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jagan Reddy launches Fact Check website to counter fake news against govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Most powerful way to fight climate change is to change our behaviour: PM Modi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress will fight for respectable number of seats from DMK: Veerappa Moily
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ED summons Mehbooba Mufti in money laundering case on March 15: Officials
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK knows urgency in Mallya's case, extradition linked to legal process: Envoy
- The UK home secretary signed off on Mallya’s extradition to India more than two years ago but his return to India has been held up because of secret legal proceedings, according to the British government. Mallya is learnt to have applied for asylum in the UK.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DRDO successfully tests SFDR technology in a bid to develop long-range missiles
- It said that the test was carried out using a booster motor to simulate an air-launch scenario. The nozzle-less booster propelled the missile to the required Mach number for Ramjet operation.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bridge in Uttarakhand, washed away in flash flood, rebuilt in 8 days
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
I-T raids on Taapsee, Anurag Kashyap: FM says they were raided in 2013 too
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farooq Abdullah questions ED order in alleged money laundering case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kerala Assembly Poll 2021: Congress says UDF seat-sharing talks on ‘last lap’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab passes resolution demanding unconditional withdrawal of farm laws
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox