Entire sports system transformed in last 10 yrs, says Modi

Chennai: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Union government has transformed the sports system in India in the past 10 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday, while inaugurating the sixth edition of the Khelo India Youth Games at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the 6th Khelo India Youth Games 2023 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Friday. (ANI)

“In the last 10 years, the government reformed, the athletes performed and the entire sports system transformed in India”, Modi said. “With India’s eyes on the Paris Olympics to be held this year and the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, every possible assistance is being provided to athletes under the TOPS (Target Olympic Podium Scheme) initiative,” he added.

Speaking in a mix of English and Hindi, the PM said, the government is working diligently to host the Youth Olympics, 2029 and Olympic Games in 2036.

“This is a great way to start 2024 for Indian sports. Those gathered here represent a young and new India… Together you’re showcasing the true spirit of ‘Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat,’” he added.

Tamil Nadu has become the first southern Indian state to host Khelo India Youth Games that was launched by the BJP-led government seven years ago. Modi was flanked by chief minister M K Stalin, governor R N Ravi, union sports minister Anurag Thakur and state sports minister Udhyanidhi Stalin during the inauguration. Despite being political rivals, the BJP and DMK leaders restricted themselves to speaking about sports.

In line with his speeches in Tamil Nadu touching on language and the tall figures of the state, Modi said that 3rd century saint Thiruvalluvar’s image is in the Khelo India logo and Tamil queen Velu Nachiyaar, who fought the British, is the mascot of this year’s edition. “The warm people of Tamil Nadu, the beautiful Tamil language, the culture and cuisine will make you feel at home,” Modi said. “Today her (Velu Nachiyaar’s) personality is reflected in many decisions of the government. With her inspiration, the government is continuously working to empower sportswomen,” he added.

He also highlighted the state’s contribution to sports in India, by mentioning tennis champions Amritraj Brothers, hockey captain Bhaskaran who led India to a gold medal in the Olympics, chess players Vishwanathan Anand, R Praggnanandhaa and Paralympic champion Mariyappan.

Like how Tamil Nadu aims to be a $1 trillion economy by 2030, there is a goal for the state to be in the forefront of sports in the country, Stalin said. “We are working to develop all sectors,” he said.

Union minister Thakur said, 10 years ago, India was known for its corruption in sports but the discussion has now changed to its medal tally.

Over the next two weeks, over 5,600 athletes will be participating in Khelo India across Tamil Nadu. Archery, athletics, badminton, and squash have been introduced in this edition and there will be a demo of Silambam, a traditional martial art of Tamil Nadu.

At the event, Modi also laid the foundation stone for projects in the broadcasting sector worth ₹250 crore. One such project was revamping of DD Podhigai as DD Tamil.