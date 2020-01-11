e-paper
Home / India News / Envoys visit Jammu, meet Kashmiri Pandits in camp

Envoys visit Jammu, meet Kashmiri Pandits in camp

The group of foreign envoys included those from United States, South Korea, Vietnam, Bangladesh, Maldives, Morocco, Fiji, Norway, Philippines, Argentina, Peru, Niger, Nigeria, Togo, and Guyana.

india Updated: Jan 11, 2020 03:43 IST
HT Correspondent and PTI
Hindustan Times, Jammu
Foreign envoys arrive at the Kashmiri migrant camp at Jagati on the outskirts of Jammu on Friday. (Nitin Kanotra/HT Photo)
         

A team of foreign envoys including US Ambassador to India Kenneth I Juster, which reached here on Thursday on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, met and interacted with residents of Kashmiri migrant camp at Jagati on outskirts of the city.

Earlier in the day, the delegation also met civil society representatives and community leaders in Jammu. The envoy delegation, which had arrived in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, met political leaders and senior Army officials in Srinagar. Envoys are visiting Jammu and Kashmir to see first-hand the efforts made by the government to normalise the situation after the revocation of the erstwhile state’s special status in August last year.

Meanwhile, J&K Congress issued show cause notices to two of party’s senior leaders -- former legislator and district president Baramulla, Shoiab Lone and president, municipal council Anantnag, Hilal Ahmad Shah-- for meeting the envoys.

J&K Congress president, Ghulam Ahmad Mir said, “We have asked them to explain their position... when nobody from the party was invited,” Mir said.

Former legislator from Sangrama, Shoaib Lone said that he met the delegation in his personnel capacity. “I became legislator as an independent and later joined Congress.’’

