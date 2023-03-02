Erode (East) byelection 2023 result: EVKS Elangovan set to retain seat for Congress

Erode (East) byelection 2023 result: The Congress looks set to retain Tamil Nadu's Erode (East) assembly constituency, with EVKS Elangovan, the party's candidate and former state unit chief, comfortably ahead of nominees of all other parties, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI) data.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin during a campaign in support of the DMK-backed Secular Progressive Alliance candidate EVKS Elangovan (left) for the Erode (East) Assembly seat by-poll, in Erode, (PTI)

Even as counting of votes for the Feb 27 byelection commenced at 8 am on Thursday and is currently underway, ECI's website showed (at the time of publishing), that Elangovan had 31,884 votes (67.74%), far ahead of his nearest challenger, the opposition AIADMK's KS Thennarasu (10,747 votes, 22.83%).

A screenshot of ECI's website (eci results)

A total of 77 candidates contested the Erode (East) byelection, most of the independents.

The polling here was necessitated due to the sudden demise in January of Elangovan's son, and sitting Congress legislator, E Thirumahan Everaa.

