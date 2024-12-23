Ethics committee to probe BJP MLC’s remarks, says Basavaraj Horatti

Karnataka legislative council chairman Basavaraj Horatti said that the case involving BJP MLC CT Ravi and minister for women and child welfare Laxmi Hebbalkar over alleged derogatory remarks will be referred to the council’s ethics committee which will review the matter and submit a report, based on which further action will be taken. BJP MLC CT Ravi being welcomed by party workers after his release on a court's direction in Chikkamagaluru, Karnataka, on Saturday night (PTI)

Speaking to reporters, Horatti said: “Nothing is over yet. There is an ethics committee, the highest committee, which will look into the matter. They will provide a report, and the future course of action will follow accordingly.”

He noted that efforts to verify the alleged recordings of the incident have not yielded conclusive results so far. “We verified the charges made by minister Hebbalkar and MLC CT Ravi. Once our session is adjourned, the microphones and channels are switched off. A team including the secretary, deputy secretary, additional secretary, and under secretary searched for relevant recordings but found nothing,” he explained.

He further said that it has been claimed that some channels aired the recording “we will verify this”. “If the recordings are provided, it could be looked into even today. I have called a meeting, and as per the rules, the matter will be sent to the committee,” he added.

The controversy erupted during the legislative council’s winter session in Belagavi on December 19, when CT Ravi reportedly referred to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi as a “drug addict.” The remark sparked an argument with minister Laxmi Hebbalkar, who retorted by calling Ravi a “murderer.” Following this exchange, Ravi allegedly used derogatory remark against Hebbalkar.

The incident led to Hebbalkar filing a complaint, resulting in Ravi’s arrest later that day. However, the Karnataka high court granted Ravi interim relief on December 20, ordering his release and terming the arrest illegal due to procedural lapses.

“Whoever is involved, the incident should not have taken place in our Council. There are committees to ascertain the matter, and the case will be referred to them,” Horatti said.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka state women’s commission has called for a high-level inquiry into the incident. Commission chairperson Nagalakshmi Chowdhary, in a letter to Basavaraj Horatti, condemned the alleged remarks and urged serious consideration of the matter.

“Requesting a high-level investigation into the reported incident that CT Ravi, Member of the Legislative Council, insulted the minister for women and child development Laxmi Hebbalkar by using vulgar and unconstitutional words,” she wrote.

Chowdhary emphasised that a responsible leader in such an esteemed position should uphold respect for women. “This is an insult to the women of the country, their feelings, and their dignity,” she added, urging Horatti to prioritise the investigation.