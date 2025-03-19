Menu Explore
Ethnic violence escalates in Manipur’s Churachandpur; 1 dead, shutdown imposed

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 19, 2025 10:39 AM IST

On Monday, the district administration convened a meeting of the leaders of two communities and sought to settle the matter as per local customary laws

One person was shot dead as ethnic violence between the Hmar and Zomi communities escalated late on Tuesday night in Manipur’s Churachandpur district and prompted an indefinite shutdown call on Wednesday.

Churachandpur is a Kuki-Zo dominated area. (HT PHOTO)
Police said Lalropui Pakhumate, 53, was killed during a clash triggered after Hmars opposed a Zomi group’s hoisting of their community flag. A day earlier, a Zomi group allegedly assaulted a leader of a Hmar organisation and triggered fresh tensions

The Zomi Students’ Federation on Wednesday called for the suspension of all activities, closure of schools and colleges, and shutting down of shops and business establishments until the situation improves in Churachandpur, a Kuki-Zo dominated area.

Ethnic clashes between Kuki-Zo and Meitei groups have since May 2023 left over 250 people dead and 60,000 homeless in Manipur. The Union government last month imposed the President’s rule in Manipur days after chief minister N Biren Singh resigned.

On Monday, the district administration convened a meeting of the leaders of two communities and sought to settle the matter as per local customary laws. A shutdown Zomis imposed was subsequently lifted even as a curfew was imposed across Churachandpur district as a precautionary measure on Monday.

Tensions flared again around 7pm on Tuesday when Pakhumate sustained a bullet injury. Pakhumate was rushed to Seilmat Christian Hospital in Churachandpur, where he was declared dead.

Security forces used tear gas shells and fired in the air to control the situation even as a mob vandalised property. Police said militants took advantage of the darkness and reportedly fired.

The district magistrate called for an end to the violence, and cooperation with authorities, and warned of strict consequences in case of any violations. He asked community leaders to engage in constructive dialogue with the administration and law enforcement agencies to restore peace.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
