EU heads of missions meet Rahul Gandhi, discuss bloc's 'thriving partnership'

As part of the European Union's engagement with Indian political parties, EU heads of missions had a luncheon meeting with senior Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Salman Khurshid, during which the two sides discussed the "thriving EU-India strategic partnership", and evolving Indian and global geopolitical dynamics, EU envoy Herve Delphin said on Thursday.

EU heads of missions meet Rahul, discuss bloc's 'thriving partnership' with India(File photo/AFP)

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In a post on X, Delphin also shared some photos of the meeting that was attended by him, among others.

"As part of our engagement with Indian political parties, EU HoMs had lunch with Leader of the Opposition @RahulGandhi & Congress foreign affairs Head @salman7khurshid. We discussed the thriving EU-India strategic partnership, evolving Indian and global geopolitical dynamics," the Ambassador of Delegation of European Union to India posted.

The EU-India ties have seen new momentum in recent months with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa attending the 77th Republic Day celebrations on January 26, gracing the occasion as chief guests.

India and the 27-nation bloc had announced conclusion of negotiations for a free trade agreement (FTA) on January 27, which has been touted as "mother of all deals".

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{{^usCountry}} At the Europe Day celebrations held in Delhi earlier this month, Delphin had said that the European Union-India partnership is "limitless, ambitious and progressive" and both sides have elevated the relationship to a "totally new level" in both qualitative and strategic terms. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At the Europe Day celebrations held in Delhi earlier this month, Delphin had said that the European Union-India partnership is "limitless, ambitious and progressive" and both sides have elevated the relationship to a "totally new level" in both qualitative and strategic terms. {{/usCountry}}

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