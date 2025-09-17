European Union unveils new vision for strategic relations with India

New Delhi: The European Union (EU) on Wednesday unveiled a new vision for a deeper strategic relationship with India encompassing trade, technology and security even as the bloc’s foreign and security policy chief Kaja Kallas said India’s participation in military exercises with Russia and purchases of Russian oil “stand in the way of closer ties”. The European Commission's High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas takes part in a press conference in Brussels, Belgium on Wednesday. (REUTERS)

The “New Strategic EU-India Agenda” was announced jointly in Brussels by the European Commission and the EU high representative for foreign affairs and security policy, Kaja Kallas. The new strategy is expected to be endorsed by the bloc’s 27 member states by the year-end so that it can be adopted at the India-EU Summit in early 2026.

The strategy identifies five areas of shared interest and complementary strengths, including trade, investment and technology, and backs the finalisation of ongoing negotiations for a free trade agreement (FTA). However, Kallas said the bilateral relationship is not focused solely on trade as India’s military ties with Russia and purchases of Russian energy continue to be a factor.

“Ultimately, our partnership is not only about trade but also about defending the rules-based international order,” Kallas said while announcing the new strategy. “Participating in military exercises, purchases of oil – all these are obstacles to our cooperation when it comes to deepening the ties.”

Kallas was referring to India’s participation, along with military personnel from China, Cuba and Iran, in Russia’s Zapad joint military exercise with Belarus. India sent a 65-member military contingent to participate in the drill conducted during September 10-16. Two US military observers also attended the drill in Belarus, surprising members of the EU.

The departure of the Indian contingent for the Zapad exercise had coincided with the maiden visit to India by the EU’s Political and Security Committee, a key body responsible for the bloc’s common foreign, security and defence policies. The committee’s members are understood to have raised the matter during meetings with Indian interlocutors.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who has focused on deepening cooperation with India, including on defence and security, played up the new strategy as an effort to reinforce relations with “reliable partners” such as India.

“Now is the time to focus on reliable partners and double down on partnerships rooted in shared interests and guided by common values. With our new EU-India strategy, we are taking our relationship to the next level,” Von der Leyen said.

In addition to advancing trade, investment and talent mobility and strengthening joint economic security, the strategy is aimed at driving innovation and deepening industrial cooperation in defence, she said. “Europe is already India’s biggest trading partner and we are committed to finalising our free trade agreement by the end of the year. Europe is open for business. And we are ready to invest in our shared future with India,” she added.

India and the EU held their 13th round of talks on the FTA in New Delhi last week and another round is scheduled in Brussels from October 8. EU trade commissioner Maroš Šefčovič and agriculture commissioner Christophe Hansen also visited India last week to add political drive to the negotiations. The negotiations have been spurred by US tariffs of 50% on Indian goods.

India-EU trade in goods increased by almost 90% in the past decade and was worth €120 billion in 2024, while trade in services amounted to €59.7 billion in 2023.

The new EU strategy for India covers five pillars – trade, investment, technology and sustainability; defence and security; connectivity and global issues; coordination on matters such as labour mobility; and next steps focused on shared priorities – with the aim of growing predictable and long-term relations.

As part of the pillar devoted to trade and technology, the EU will seek to reinforce supply chains, promote critical and emerging technologies and engage on digital issues. It also proposes ambitious initiatives for decarbonisation and green transition, and highlights opportunities to jointly strengthen food security and climate resilience.

As part of a proposed India-EU security and defence partnership, the bloc will enhance strategic consultations and joint initiatives on maritime security, cyber defence and counter-terrorism, and foster defence industrial cooperation. The two sides are engaged in discussions on a Security of Information Agreement to facilitate exchanges of classified information to bolster defence and security cooperation.

The EU also envisages intensifying engagement with India on “Russia’s war against Ukraine, shadow fleets, and sanctions” under the defence and security pillar.