‘India goes bananas for Google Gemini’: What are the top trends? What prompts to use? All you need to know

Google Gemini's Nano Banana has become a sensation on social media, with people using it to create various visuals ranging from hyper-realistic to imaginative. In a recent post, Google acknowledged the craze for their newest AI image generation and editing model, especially among Indian users. In a blog titled “India Goes Bananas for Google Gemini,” the tech company has listed the trends that are going viral on social media. Google Gemini Nano Banana: ‘Hug my younger self’ trend (L) and Pre-wedding trend (R). (HT.com)

Since its launch, over 500 million images have been created using Nano Banana, with India being one of the top countries using the feature.

What are Indians creating using Google Gemini Nano Banana?

3D figurines: What’s the prompt?

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma took part in the trend:

“Create a 1/7 scale commercialized figurine of the characters in the picture, in a realistic style, in a real environment. The figurine is placed on a computer desk. The figurine has a round transparent acrylic base, with no text on the base. The content on the computer screen is a 3D modeling process of this figurine. Next to the computer screen is a toy packaging box, designed in a style reminiscent of high-quality collectible figures, printed with original artwork. The packaging features two-dimensional flat illustrations.”

2. Retro and vintage-inspired portraits: What’s the prompt?

From saree trends to Durga Puja-inspired looks to 90s Bollywood, people are truly showing their creativity with retro and vintage photo-inspired AI images. You can specify the era, the colour and type of attire, and the background you want.

This X user experimented with four different prompts under the trend. Check out the results:

3. Pre-wedding photoshoot: What’s the prompt?

This trend, with an AI twist, has warmed people’s hearts. Users are getting creative with prompts while creating surreal portraits. Various prompts are making the rounds on the internet, with users specifying background, attire, and picture style to get their perfect output.

Pre-wedding visual trend created using Google Gemini AI. (HT.com)

Below is one of the prompts you can apply:

“Create a 4K HD realistic pre-wedding photoshoot for an Indian couple, posing in front of the Taj Mahal at sunset, dreamy cinematic style. Both in traditional attire. Bride in red lehenga with gold embroidery and the groom in a sherwani. Warm sunset lighting highlights the monument’s grandeur, while flower petals scatter across the courtyard.”

4. ‘Hug my younger self’: What’s the prompt?

The “Hug my younger self” trend has gained special popularity. Users are creating nostalgic Polaroid-style images that show them embracing their younger selves.

A Bengaluru vlogger created a beautiful visual under the trend. Her prompt: “Take a photo taken with a polaroid camera. The photo should look like a ordinary photograph, without an explicit subject or property. The photo should have a slight blur and a consistent light source, like a flash from a dark room, scattered throughout the photo. Don’t change the face. Change the background behind those two people with white curtains. Make it look like both the people in the reference picture are hugging each other.”

5. Restore old photos: What’s the prompt?

This AI tool helps users see old photos in a new light. Here’s a user who recreated a picture using this trend.

“Restore this old photo and colourise, high quality 4k full frame digital photography, vivid colours. High quality textures and shadows. Full colour. Summer day” - you can use this prompt if your picture is black and white. If not, you can modify the details to get your desired visual.

How to join the Google Gemini Nano Banana craze?

Step 1: Open the Google Gemini website or app and log in

Step 2: Upload the picture(s) you want to use. The higher the image quality, the better the result

Step 3: Use the prompt

Step 4: Click generate

However, make sure to upload your images on the official website or app and beware of fake sites or apps that can be traps for online scams.