Gemini AI photo trend: Creative prompts to create Krishna-Radha-inspired pics

The Google Gemini Nano Banana AI trends have taken over social media, with users finding new and increasingly creative ways to play with the technology. Over the past few days, we’ve seen everything from 3D figurines to AI-generated pre-wedding photos dominating social media feeds. Now, a fresh trend is emerging online in which people are creating hyper-realistic Krishna-Radha-themed AI pictures. Visual created using Google Gemini. (HT.com)

Much like the previous AI photo trends, these images are being generated through simple prompts. Users specify details such as attire, setting, mood and artistic style, and within seconds, the AI tool creates visuals so realistic they look like digital masterpieces.

Here’s how you can try it yourself

If you want to join the trend, you’ll need the Gemini app.

Step 1: Download the Gemini app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

Step 2: Sign in using your Google account.

Step 3: Upload a picture you want to transform.

Step 4: Enter a prompt. You can either write your own or use one of the sample prompts below.

Step 5: Tap the send button, and Gemini will generate your image. You can then download the AI picture and share it online.

To get the most realistic results, experts recommend prompts that specify lighting, background, and film-like imperfections.

Here are 5 creative prompts you can use in Gemini Nano Banana

Prompt 1: Create a 4K HD realistic image of the reference picture with lord Krishna. The girl draped in a vibrant festive saree with bold colors like yellow, pink, or orange and subtle embroidery or prints. Pinteresty aesthetic saree. The atmosphere should feel windy, dreamy, and blessed, as if God is lovingly giving blessings to the girl. The God must also appear happy and smiling, radiating warmth and blessings. Make it look like both are hugging each other. The background should feature a plain, warm-toned wall, illuminated by a warm light. The overall mood should be retro and artistic.

Prompt 2: Create a grainy but bright image of the reference picture draped in Pinteresty aesthetic saree. Make it look like a cinematic, ultra-realistic portrait of Lord Krishna and Radha, bathed in the golden light of a setting sun. They are in a serene forest, with peacocks and cows in the background. The atmosphere should feel dreamy and blessed. The final image should be in HD quality, with the same face, but you can change the hair colour and hairstyle.

Prompt 3: Convert the uploaded picture into a dreamlike image of Krishna and Radha. Keep the facial features the same. The subject should be draped in a solid-coloured Banarsi saree with a Pinterest aesthetic. Give her dark brown, silky, and shiny hair with a small flower visibly tucked into it. Krishna is dark-skinned and adorned with a peacock feather. The scene is filled with lush greenery, lotus ponds, and other Gopis listening in. The final Krishna playing the flute for Radha.

Prompt 4: Use the reference picture and create a hyper-realistic photo featuring Krishna and Radha. The whole scene should be surreal and dreamlike. The colours should be rich and bold, with intricate details on their clothing and ornaments. The background should be a moonlit night by the Yamuna River. The moonlight reflects on the water, and their faces are illuminated by a soft, warm glow.

Prompt 5: Create an ultra-realistic Krishna-Radha couple picture. The man should be dressed like Krishna, while the girl should be dressed in a Pinteresty aesthetic saree. The setting is joyful. They are covered in vibrant coloured powders, laughing and playing with each other. The image should capture the energy and happiness of a festival.