Evacuations priority but China, Pak growing closer to Russia: Rahul Gandhi warns

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Thursday raised the issue of China and Pakistan getting closer to Russia at the meeting of the Consultative Committee on External Affairs over the developments in Ukraine, sources told news agency ANI.



Gandhi, who during a speech in the Lok Sabha last month had blamed the Modi government for Islamabad's friendship with Beijing, reiterated that the priority was to get the Indian nationals back from Ukraine right now.



China has been tacitly supporting Russia's invasion of Ukraine, calling the situation ‘heart wrenching’ and a ‘humanitarian crisis’. In fact, China along with India and Pakistan abstained on a vote against Russia's invasion of Ukraine.



Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan had visited Moscow on the day Russia launched a full-scale invasion in eastern Ukraine. During his meeting with Vladimir Putin, Imran Khan even raised the Kashmir issue.

The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday held a consultative panel meeting on the developments in Ukraine. At least nine leaders from six political parties attended the meeting.

During the huddle, the Congress leaders told the government that its reaction to the ongoing Ukrainian crisis was late and the advisories issued to the citizens were confusing, sources in the external affairs ministry told news agency ANI.

Earlier, External affairs minister S Jaishankar took to Twitter, sharing pictures of the meeting. “Just completed a MEA consultative committee meeting on developments in Ukraine. A good discussion on the strategic and humanitarian aspects of the issue. Strong and unanimous message of support for efforts to bring back all Indians from Ukraine,” the minister posted.





The Indian government's evacuation efforts in Ukraine are in full swing. Now the focus has shifted to war epicentre Kharkiv where more than 4,000 Indians are stranded.