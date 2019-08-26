Eve teasing on way to school in Karnal’s village: Girls demand upgrading school in their village

india

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 22:21 IST

Girls of Government Senior Secondary School in Tikri village and nearby Taprana village held a protest in Karnal on Monday, demanding upgrading the middle school of their village to senior secondary. The demand comes after the girls alleged eve teasing and harassment on their way to school.

Led by their family members and villagers, students reached Karnal Mini Secretariat alleging that they have to go to the nearby village and face lewd comments, teasing from boys of Tikri village inside and outside the school.

“The government should upgrade our village’s school from Class 8 to 12 as after Class 8, we have to go to nearby Tikri village and face harassment from some boys every day as they stalk us and pass comments,” alleged the girl students.

“Teasing has become a routine affair and it causes clashes if we tell about it to our family members. Even many girls could not continue their study after Class 8 because of this problem,” they alleged.

The villagers alleged that even though the government had already announced to upgrade the school of their village but nothing has been done.

The protesting students submitted memorandum to Karnal Tehsildar Raj Baksh Arora.

The Tehsildar said, “We have received a memorandum and it will be forwarded to the concerned department.” Karnal deputy commissioner Vinay Partap Singh said, “The case of upgrading the school in Taprana village to Class 12 was forwarded to education department. We are hopeful that permission should come within two weeks. Meanwhile, police have been requested to patrol the areas adjoining these schools.”

First Published: Aug 26, 2019 22:20 IST