Will leave no stone unturned to defeat them: Mayawati attacks former ally Samajwadi Party

Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 14:12 IST

BSP chief Mayawati said on Thursday her party will leave no stone unturned and will vote for the BJP or any other party’s candidate to ensure the defeat of the Samajwadi Party in future elections for the legislative council in Uttar Pradesh. She also said that dropping the 1995 case against the SP was a “big mistake”.

“We have decided that to defeat SP candidate in future MLC elections in UP, we will put all our force and even if we have to give our vote to BJP candidate or any party candidate, will do it. Any party candidate, who will be dominant over SP’s second candidate, will get all BSP MLAs’ vote for sure,” Mayawati said while speaking news agency ANI

The former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh also asserted that the SP has insulted Brahmins in the state by insulting Satish Chandra Mishra, her party’s national general secretary. She said when the Bahujan Samaj Party saw the Samajwadi Party’s behaviour towards them after the results of the Lok Sabha elections last year, they realised that they had committed a big mistake by taking back the 1995 case against them.

“We should not have joined hands with them. We should have thought a bit deeper. We took the wrong decision in haste. We committed a very big mistake by doing so,” she said.

“I want to disclose that when we decided to contest polls with the SP for the Lok Sabha elections in UP, we worked very hard for it but from day one of our coalition SP chief kept telling SC Mishra that since BSP and SP had joined hands, I should take back my June 1995 case,” the BSP chief added.

“Our party had joined hands with the SP to fight communal forces during the Lok Sabha elections. Due to their family in-fighting, they could not gain much from the gathbandhan (alliance) with the BSP. They stopped responding to us post-elections and hence, we decided to part ways with them,” she said.

Her comments came even as suspended seven rebel legislators of her party, who had opposed the nomination of the BSP’s official candidate Ramji Gautam for the elections to the Rajya Sabha. Chaudhary Aslam Ali, Hakim Lal Bind, Mohammad Mujtaba Siddiqui, Aslam Raini, Sushma Patel, Hargovind Bhargava and Bandana Singh had also met SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday, triggering speculation that they might jump ship.