Home / India News /
'Even when an animal dies…': Satya Pal Malik's swipe at Centre over farm laws

Malik added that he would leave the governor's post if he's asked to do so by 'Delhi people'.
File photo of Meghalaya governor Satya Pal Malik(PTI)
Published on Nov 07, 2021 07:11 PM IST
Written by Shubhangi Gupta | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Meghalaya governor Satya Pal Malik on Sunday refused to speak on the ongoing farmers' protest reasoning that if he did, then the matter would give birth to a controversy. Malik, however, taunted the Delhi 'netas' saying they express condolences even when an animal dies, but they could not accept the demands of the protesting farmers, some of whom even died during the protest, he claimed.

“600 people have died in this farm movement... Even when an animal dies, Delhi 'netas' express condolences, but they could not pass the proposal of 600 farmers in Lok Sabha..,” news agency ANI quoted Malik as saying in Jaipur, in an apparent swipe at the Union government.

Malik added that he would leave the governor's post if he's asked to do so by 'Delhi people'.

“If I say something on farm issues, it will become a controversy. I wait for weeks for a call from Delhi...A Guv can't be removed but my well-wishers wait for me to say something... The day I am told by Delhi people to leave, I will do so,” Malik, who was also the governor of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, said further.

RELATED STORIES

 

This comes days after Satya Pal Malik said the Bharatiya Janata Party will not return to power unless the government listens to the farmers agitating over the farm laws. In March, Malik extended his support to the farmers' agitation and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah to not offend the protesters.

In October, Mailk accused the Pramod Sawant-led Goa government of corruption.“There was corruption in everything the Goa government did (during the Covid-19 pandemic). I was removed for my allegation of corruption against the Goa government,” Malik alleged.

This led to opposition parties demanding the sacking of Promod Sawant. “You must immediately seek resignation from the chief minister and announce investigation by an independent agency,” the AITC's memorandum to the governor P S Sridharan Pillai said.

Congress spokesperson Gourav Vallabh said Malik's interview endorsed the corruption allegations leveled by the Congress, and demanded dismissal of the Sawant-led cabinet.

