Home / India News / Evening brief: 43% of Pakistanis not happy with Imran Khan's ouster, claims poll and all the latest news
india news

Evening brief: 43% of Pakistanis not happy with Imran Khan's ouster, claims poll and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
File photo of Imran Khan.(AFP)
Updated on Apr 13, 2022 05:03 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

43% not happy with 'honest' Imran Khan's ouster, claims poll

A survey of Gallup Pakistan has now revealed that 43% people were not happy with the ouster of Imran Khan. Read more   

Tejasvi Surya, others stopped from visiting violence-hit Karauli in Rajasthan

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Tejasvi Surya, party’s Rajasthan chief Satish Poonia and others. Read more 

Satyendar Jain vs Manoj Tiwari after BJP MP entered Delhi Jal Board reservoir

A war of words has broken out between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Manoj Tiwari and Delhi water minister Satyendar Jain. Read more 

Abhishek Bachchan recalls villagers arrived in trucks to see him shoot for Refugee, wanted to see 'Bachchan ka beta'

Abhishek Bachchan has said that he was under a lot of pressure when he started shooting for his first film. Read more   

What Shehbaz Sharif's appointment as Pakistan PM means for India?

Shehbaz Sharif is the new Prime Minister of Pakistan and he has assumed the office after Imran Khan. Watch more 

 

Topics
imran khan pakistan top news
