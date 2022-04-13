Satyendar Jain vs Manoj Tiwari after BJP MP entered Delhi Jal Board reservoir
A war of words has broken out between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Manoj Tiwari and Delhi water minister Satyendar Jain following the former's recent visit to the Delhi Jal Board's (DJB's) Sonia Vihar underground reservoir (UGR). Jain on Wednesday alleged that Tiwari forcefully entered the reservoir. “UGR is a protected area. One cannot visit there without permission, 200-250 people entering forcefully is not right,” Jain was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
Jain said if Tiwari wanted to visit, he could have asked the government and alleged that the BJP leader wanted to create a ruckus. Tiwari, the BJP parliamentarian from North East Delhi, hit back at Jain by saying that he visited the UGR for an inspection.
“The central government had given funds for the construction of the UGR and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ministers took credit for it,” Tiwari told reporters and reiterated that he will file an FIR against Jain.
On Tuesday too, the two leaders had taken potshots at each other on Twitter over the matter.
Jain inaugurated the Sonia Vihar UGR on March 2. The reservoir, having a capacity of 2.68 crore litres, augments the water supply in Karwal Nagar and the Mustafabad assembly constituency in North East Delhi. According to news agency PTI, the water supply benefits around six lakh residents of unauthorised colonies including Ankur Enclave, Mahalaxmi Enclave, and Ambika Vihar among others.
Meanwhile, Tiwari is also at loggerheads with the AAP government in Delhi over his visit to the Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya, Subzi Mandi on Tuesday.
Tiwari wrote a letter to the chairperson of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), highlighting major issues issued regarding the safety of children such as hygiene and structure of the building.
