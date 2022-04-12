In AAP vs BJP over schools, MP Manoj Tiwari makes a visit. Complains to NCPCR
NEW DELHI: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member of Parliament (MP) Manoj Tiwari on Tuesday wrote a letter to the Chairperson of the National Commission for protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) Priyank Kanoongo, highlighting “major issues” related to child safety in the Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya, Subzi Mandi in Delhi.
Having visited the state-run school, Tiwari wrote to NCPCR and said, “I found major issues related to our children which includes hygiene structure of building which may lead some serious accident. I request NCPCR to take cognizance of this serious situation because it is related to the children who are the future of the country.” The BJP MP also attached a video from his trip to the school.
The actor-turned-politician also met with the principal of the Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya. In the video, he can be seen examining the backside of the school building. “I believe 75% of the building can be salvaged but 25% might need reconstruction,” he said adding, “I have continuously written letters to improve the state of the school.”
Neither Aam Aadmi Party spokespersons nor NCPCR was available for a comment.
The BJP leader visited the state government-run school amidst the ongoing feud with the Aam Aadmi Party. Delhi’s deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia visited state-run schools in Gujarat on Monday and slammed the “Gujarat education model”. In retaliation to Sisodia’s comments, the saffron party sent its MPs and MLAs to schools across Delhi to examine their conditions. They claimed that schools in Delhi are “shabby” which exposed the “so-called world-class education model” of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
-
Punjab govt stares at hefty relief bill as wheat yield drops by 10%
The wheat yield has taken a substantial hit in Punjab this rabi season, posing the first major challenge to the Aam Aadmi Party government less than a month after it assumed power in the state. According to experts, the sudden rise in temperature in mid-March fastened the maturing of wheat crop, causing loss of yield and grain quality. With farmers staring at losses, the demands for compensation have already started resonating across the state.
-
Low prevalence of Covid-19 in wastewater samples, shows BMC survey
Less than 50 of the 300 wastewater samples tested for Covid-19 via RT-PCR returned positive, indicating low prevalence of Covid-19 in the city. Nearly a month ago, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation had undertaken wastewater surveillance to assess the prevalence of Covid-19 in the community and detect new Covid variants. The civic body has been providing manpower to the National Institute of Virology, Pune, which has been collecting wastewater samples.
-
INS Vikrant fund scam: EOW issues summons to Kirit Somaiya, his son Neil
Mumbai: A day after Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya's anticipatory bail plea was rejected by the Mumbai sessions court, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai police issued a summons to him and his son Neil in connection with the cheating case registered against him. EOW, which is now investigating the case, issued the summons to Somaiya on Tuesday in view of the rejection of his pre-arrest bail plea on Monday.
-
Good news soon, tweets Punjab CM after meeting Kejriwal
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said his government will soon give “good news” to the people of Punjab, indicating the likelihood of an announcement regarding the poll promise of 300 units of free electricity. Mann made the announcement through a tweet after a meeting with Aam Aadmi Party national convener and his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal in the national capital.
-
Punjab Police worst in taking action on women’s complaints, says NCW chief
National Commission for Women chairperson Rekha Sharma on Tuesday lashed out at cops for not taking appropriate action in matters related to women, stating that the Punjab Police were the worst. Sharma, who was in Ludhiana to take up women's complaints, also alleged that the state police department was working under political pressure and failed to reply to the commission on multiple times. She had a similar grievance against the Mohali police too.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics