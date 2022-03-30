Evening brief: AAP claims BJP wants to kill Kejriwal after violence at his home, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

'BJP wants to kill Kejriwal': Sisodia after violence outside Delhi CM's house

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday hit out at the BJP after activists of its youth wing BJYM allegedly attacked and damaged CCTV cameras as well as security barriers at the chief minister's residence during a protest, alleging that the saffron party wants to "kill" Arvind Kejriwal. Read more

Dearness Allowance hiked for central govt staff - Everything you need to know

The government has hiked Dearness Allowance (DA) to be paid to the central employees and pensioners, with retrospective effect from January 1, by 3% to 34 %. Read more

Delhi govt directs ₹50 lakh fine on MCD over Ghazipur landfill fire

The Delhi government on Wednesday directed the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to impose a ₹50 lakh fine on the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) because of a massive fire that broke out at east Delhi's Ghazipur landfill on Monday. Read more

IPL 2022: Akhtar recalls KKR debut, says former captain Sourav Ganguly told head coach that 'Shoaib is always unfit'

Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar has narrated a story dating back to 2008 when the first ever edition of the Indian Premier League took place. Read more

Abhay Deol recreates Will Smith and Chris Rock's Oscar drama, says 'he'd have turned the other cheek'. Watch

Abhay Deol has shared a funny boomerang video to show how he recreated the much talked about Oscar drama when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on stage. Watch here

John Travolta adopts dog from Betty White’s tribute at Oscars, shares post

A post by actor John Travolta is receiving lots of love on Instagram. In the post he detailed how he, along with his son, adopted the dog that made an appearance during the tribute for Betty White at Oscars 2022. Read more

How meditation can help improve your relationships

Meditation is often an inner journey that one undertakes for better understanding of self. People nowadays are also more and more gravitating towards the ancient practice to lessen stress and find the elusive peace. Read more

Renault Kiger updated with more features, sporty visuals. Check new prices

Renault Kiger, launched for the first time in India back in early parts of 2021, has been updated with a number of tech-based features as well as visual additions to enhance its appeal among sub-compact SUV buyers. Read more