Abhay Deol recreates Will Smith and Chris Rock's Oscar drama, says 'he'd have turned the other cheek'. Watch

  • Abhay Deol has shared a boomerang video which shows him recreating the recent Oscar drama. The video shows him being slapped by a friend. 
Published on Mar 30, 2022 04:01 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Abhay Deol has shared a funny boomerang video to show how he recreated the much talked about Oscar drama when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on stage. The video shows a woman slapping Abhay, who then makes a shocked face for the camera. The Oscar incident continues to make headlines despite Will Smith apologising to Chris Rock through an Instagram post. Also read: Jim Carrey questions Will Smith getting a standing ovation at Oscars: ‘I was sickened, would have sued him for $200 mn’

Sharing the video, Abhay wrote, “@itsanitarani telling me about the Oscars. I’d have stood up and turned the other cheek if I knew what was coming!” It shows Abhay and his friend sitting side by side. His friend suddenly slaps him and gets up from her seat while he bends down to show his shocked face to the camera.

A fan reacted to the video, "If ‘Oh teri!’ could be a meme." Another commented, “Short and crisp”.

Will had slapped comedian Chris Rock, who was a presenter at the Oscars, after he cracked a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith. Jada suffers from alopecia due to which she keeps her head shaved. Chris joked that he would like to see her in the sequel of G.I. Jane, which starred Demi Moore as a bald woman. 

Abhay made his Bollywood debut with 2005 film Socha Na Tha. He has featured in films like Ek Chalis Ki Last Local, Dev.D, Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Raanjhanaa and Happy Bhag Jayegi.

Talking about evolving throughout his journey in Bollywood, he had once told ANI in an interview, “I have now become more open as an individual. I get less affected by things and I feel that's the privilege I have received coming from a film family. Not all kids from film families are unaffected but I think they have the biggest advantage of to be unaffected because at some point 'you will be like, wait a minute, I have been seeing all this since I was a freaking kid...why the hell I am being affected right now' I don't think any outsider can feel like that way. I have now learned to see my privileges.”

