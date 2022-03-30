Delhi govt directs ₹50 lakh fine on MCD over Ghazipur landfill fire
- An FIR has been registered against unknown people who were responsible for the fire incident. The Delhi government has called for action against the on-duty MCD employees and officers.
The Delhi government on Wednesday directed the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to impose a ₹50 lakh fine on the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) because of a massive fire that broke out at east Delhi's Ghazipur landfill on Monday. Smoke continues to billow from the dumping yard 48 hours after the fire erupted and firefighters spent all night trying to douse the blaze.
"Gas and smoke continues to rise from the Ghazipur landfill after a fire broke out 48 hours ago. We have directed DPCC to impose a fine of ₹50 lakhs on MCD and to take action against on-duty MCD employees and officers at the time of the incident,” Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai said.
The Arvind Kejriwal government on Monday ordered the pollution control agency to submit a report within 24 hours.
A first information report (FIR) has been registered - invoking Section 278 (making atmosphere noxious to health), 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter), and 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) - against people accountable for the incident.
As many as 40 firefighters, nine fire engines and more than half a dozen earthmovers had been rushed to the Ghazipur landfill on Monday when the blazing fire spread to over 200 metres.
“Nine fire tenders worked till midnight. Thereafter, we called back seven of them as the area turned swampy and we could not take any risk. It was difficult to send more tenders during the night because the road also became swampy and the vehicles could have gotten stuck,” said an official requesting anonymity.
Locals have claimed that small flames are a common sight from the landfill.
“Most fires break out and die out within an hour or so on their own. I have grown accustomed to the stench of the landfill but I know several people who live in the area and find it hard to breathe,” said Ismail, an e-rickshaw driver in the Ghazipur area.
In Ghazipur Dairy area, located within a kilometre of the landfill site, many residents have complained and left the area after developing respiratory problems.
Ghazipur landfill is the tallest dumping yard in India. Experts have repeatedly called for flattening the waste mountain, citing environmental, health, and structural risks.
-
Sariska tiger reserve fire: Tiger movement affected, Army called in to help
The cause of the blaze, which erupted on Monday evening and has been burning an area of around five to seven sq km, is yet to be ascertained, officials said. Tiger movement in the area has been affected by the fire, a forest official said.
-
Punjab revenue officers to protest amid claims of 'hostile treatment' by farmers
Farmers have accused the revenue authorities of overlooking several claims made for compensation for cotton crop losses due to the pink bollworm attack.
-
WhatsApp status on Pak gets Karnataka woman arrested, this is what she wrote
A 25-year-old woman was arrested in Karnataka's Bagalkot district on Monday for allegedly posting a Whatsapp status that wished Pakistan on its Republic Day, according to the superintendent of police. According to authorities, she wrote in Urdu on her WhatsApp status on March 23, Pakistan's Republic Day, “Allah Har Mulk me Ittihaad…Aman...Sukoon…Ata Farma Maula." Which translates to "May God bless every nation with peace, unity, and harmony." Police claimed her post could have led to communal disharmony. She was later released on bail.
-
Crude bombs recovered near football ground in Bengal's Birbhum
Crude bombs were recovered by the police in a plastic bag near a football ground in Sikandar village of West Bengal's Birbhum district on Sunday. A bomb squad team of the Central Investigation Department (CID) to defuse these bombs
-
Sacked doctor makes hoax bomb call to hospital in Gurugram
The doctor allegedly made the call at around 12.15 pm on Thursday, but police said no bomb was found in a search at the hospital.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics