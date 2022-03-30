Delhi govt directs 50 lakh fine on MCD over Ghazipur landfill fire

The Delhi government on Wednesday directed the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to impose a ₹50 lakh fine on the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) because of a massive fire that broke out at east Delhi's Ghazipur landfill on Monday. Smoke continues to billow from the dumping yard 48 hours after the fire erupted and firefighters spent all night trying to douse the blaze.

"Gas and smoke continues to rise from the Ghazipur landfill after a fire broke out 48 hours ago. We have directed DPCC to impose a fine of ₹50 lakhs on MCD and to take action against on-duty MCD employees and officers at the time of the incident,” Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai said.

The Arvind Kejriwal government on Monday ordered the pollution control agency to submit a report within 24 hours.

A first information report (FIR) has been registered - invoking Section 278 (making atmosphere noxious to health), 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible mat­ter), and 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) - against people accountable for the incident.

As many as 40 firefighters, nine fire engines and more than half a dozen earthmovers had been rushed to the Ghazipur landfill on Monday when the blazing fire spread to over 200 metres.

“Nine fire tenders worked till midnight. Thereafter, we called back seven of them as the area turned swampy and we could not take any risk. It was difficult to send more tenders during the night because the road also became swampy and the vehicles could have gotten stuck,” said an official requesting anonymity.

Locals have claimed that small flames are a common sight from the landfill.

“Most fires break out and die out within an hour or so on their own. I have grown accustomed to the stench of the landfill but I know several people who live in the area and find it hard to breathe,” said Ismail, an e-rickshaw driver in the Ghazipur area.

In Ghazipur Dairy area, located within a kilometre of the landfill site, many residents have complained and left the area after developing respiratory problems.

Ghazipur landfill is the tallest dumping yard in India. Experts have repeatedly called for flattening the waste mountain, citing environmental, health, and structural risks.