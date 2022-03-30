How meditation can help improve your relationships

Meditation is often an inner journey that one undertakes for better understanding of self. People nowadays are also more and more gravitating towards the ancient practice to lessen stress and find the elusive peace. While there are several physical and mental health benefits of doing regular meditation that people talk about, there is one lesser-known benefit of this practice that you may observe in your relationships with people around you. (Also read: Experts on common meditation mistakes and how to avoid them)

One may notice a marked change in the way they handle people as they go ahead with their meditation journey. A better control on moods, not easily getting irritated with people, better understanding of people's behaviour and your own reactions to the triggers may all form foundation for better personal relationships. People may see you as kinder, gentler, more understanding and stable person than before.

"It is proven that by meditating even for a few minutes every day you will be able to experience a positive transformation in all aspects of your life. This even extends to the relationships that are present in your life in the form of colleagues, partners, friends, family, and everyone that you meet," renowned Yoga Guru Grand Master Akshar told HT Digital.

As you close your eyes and pay attention to your thoughts and inner life, you get valuable insights about your life and behaviour in general. What may go unnoticed in the hustle and bustle of routine life can be spotted when we are alone with our thoughts. No wonder, this self-realisation helps improve relationships and interaction with people.

"Meditation generates mindfulness and self awareness which further instruct you on your behaviour depending on the person and circumstance. Each relationship based on the context is unique and has its own place in your life. Even though every relationship and interaction is important there is a method to it. Meditating helps you to understand how you can improve the quality of these relationships and interactions with people that you come across both personally and professionally," says the Yoga Guru.

Meditation can also help you prioritize your relationships better. One tends to get a clarity on who is more important in the larger scheme of things and help you pick the right people.

"You may be able to enjoy a far more intimate and open communication with your family of friends rather than with people that you meet in a professional environment. With meditation techniques you will be able to have the intelligence to discern what kind of behaviour is better suited for what relationship," says the spiritual guru and life coach.