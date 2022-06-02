Home / India News / Evening brief: After UP, two more BJP-led states make ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ tax-free, and all the latest news
india news

Evening brief: After UP, two more BJP-led states make ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ tax-free, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Akshay Kumar in a still from Prithviraj trailer.
Akshay Kumar in a still from Prithviraj trailer.
Updated on Jun 02, 2022 08:52 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

After UP, two more BJP-led states make Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ tax-free

After the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government declared Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ tax-free in the state, two more Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-headed states have decided to follow suit. Read more 

'2nd Kashmiri Pandit exodus...mistakes being repeated': Owaisi warns Modi govt

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi launched an all out attack on the Centre over the targeted killings of civilians including Kashmiri Pandits in the Kashmir Valley. Read more 

PM Modi wishes speedy recovery to Sonia Gandhi after she contracts Covid

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday wished a speedy recovery to Congress president Sonia Gandhi after she tested positive for Covid-19. Read more 

Akshay Kumar requests fans who watch Samrat Prithviraj to 'not give out spoilers' that reveal 'several aspects' of film

Actor Akshay Kumar on Thursday shared a note for his fans and followers ahead of the release of his film Samrat Prithviraj. Read more 

5 amazing coconut water and malai recipes to beat the heat

In the scorching summer heat, there is nothing quite as refreshing and cooling as coconut water with its natural electrolytes like potassium, sodium and manganese and amazing rehydration properties. Read more

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
akshay kumar bjp yogi adityanath madhya pradesh + 2 more
akshay kumar bjp yogi adityanath madhya pradesh + 1 more
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 02, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out