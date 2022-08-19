Evening brief: AAP leader says agencies unleashed to stem Kejriwal’s rise as Modi's alternative, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Agencies unleashed to stem Kejriwal’s rise as Modi’s alternative: Raghav Chadha

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) lawmaker Raghav Chadha on Friday alleged the Centre has unleashed agencies such as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on his party’s leaders to finish Arvind Kejriwal off as the Delhi chief minister has emerged as an alternative to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in national politics. Read more

Torching of Myanmar village, sibling deaths lead to fresh influx in Mizoram

The torching of a Myanmar village near India’s border and the alleged killing of two abducted siblings from a village by the Myanmar army recently triggered fresh influx from the neighbouring country, a local leader of the Mizoram-Myanmar border village said on Friday. Read more

Jharkhand: 19 women in this tribal village are in jail for ‘witchcraft killings’

Tukutoli, a tribal hamlet of around two dozen households, located on the margins of Karondajor village panchayat in Gumla district, resembles any other tribal settlement in the remote corners of Jharkhand. Read more

UK PM candidate Sunak: Russia's Putin should be barred from G20

Rishi Sunak, one of the two candidates vying to replace Boris Johnson as British prime minister, has called on the G20 to bar Russian President Vladimir Putin from its meetings until Moscow halts the war in Ukraine, his spokesman said on Friday. Read more

Exclusive: Mona Singh on Laal Singh Chaddha's box office performance: 'This is the third film of my life'

Mona Singh is being showered with a ton of praise for her performance in the film Laal Singh Chaddha. The film may not have had a great run at the box office but Mona can't be more proud of the film which, she is sure, will be remembered for long. Read more

Gabriella Demetriades is dropping cues for all future brides, wearing this...

Gabriella Demetriades is our fashion goal. The model and owner of a clothing brand Deme keeps dropping major cues of fashion for us almost on a regular basis. Read more

'Coach thought I won't wake up after having 10 pegs but I scored hundred': Ex-India star ready to quit alcohol for job

At 21 years and 32 days, Vinod Kambli became the youngest Indian - and third on the list in the world - to score a Test double hundred. It came against England in 1993 at his home ground in Mumbai. Nearly three decades later, his record is still intact. Read more

Volkswagen adds Virtus to subscription models, monthly rent less than ₹27,000

Volkswagen has expanded the list of models under its Subscription and Power Lease ownership scheme by adding its latest offering Virtus sedan to the list. Read more

