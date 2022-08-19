Gabriella Demetriades is dropping cues for all future brides, wearing this...

Gabriella Demetriades is our fashion goal. The model and owner of a clothing brand Deme keeps dropping major cues of fashion for us almost on a regular basis. Be it decking up in a casual ensemble for a day out in the sun or slaying formal fashion goals in a pantsuit with a quirky twist, Gabriella knows how to step up the fashion game with snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile. Gabriella’s fashion game is getting better by the day and each of the post made by the model ensures to make fashion lovers scurry to take notes. Gabriella believes in the importance of comfort in fashion, and is always spotted effortlessly blending comfort with style and sass into stunning attires, that are drool-worthy as well as envy-inducing.

Gabriella, a day back, ditched casual and formal attires and instead, embraced the ethnic lover in her. The actor slayed bridal fashion goals like a diva in a stunning ensemble which is meant to be bookmarked by all the future brides looking to ensure that the spotlight never leaves their side on their big day. Gabriella, for the picture, played muse to fashion designer Rashi Kapoor and picked a bright golden and yellow bridal ensemble. The model decked up in a white and golden embellished sleeveless blouse with a plunging neckline. She teamed it with a long flowy yellow skirt that came intricately detailed in silver mirror work. Gabriella added more drama and ethnic vibes to her lehenga with a yellow dupatta that featured moti and silver zari work. Take a look at her bridal lehenga here:

Gabriella further accessorised her look for the day in statement oxidised earrings with dangling pearls and a statement neck choker from the shelves of Harit Zaveri Jewellers. Gabriella wore her tresses open in messy curls with a middle part as she looked away from the camera. The model opted for a minimal makeup look to complement her attire. In nude eyeshadow, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick, Gabriella slayed bridal fashion goals and put fashion police on immediate alert.