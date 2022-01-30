Gabriella Demetriades aces killer look in 13k champagne halter-neck silk maxi

When she is not oozing oomph at the gym and raising the bar of fitness goals, South African model and designer Gabriella Demetriades is seen turning up the heat with her bold and smoking hot fashion styles and this weekend was no different as she aced a killer look in a champagne halter-neck silk maxi. Flaunting French elegance, Gabriella laid fashion inspiration to effortlessly become the focus of important occasions and her viral pictures, in the halter-neck luxury silk slip dress that came in champagne colour with thigh-high slits, are proof.

Taking to her social media handle, Gabriella shared a slew of pictures that showed her setting the Internet on fire with her sartorial elegance. The pictures featured the diva donning a maxi dress that was made of mulberry silk and came with a halter neckline and low back to add to the hotness quotient.

The premium sheen of silk outlined Gabriella's feminine figure and the ankle-length detail looks perfect to satisfy the needs of long dress lovers. Leaving her silky wavy tresses open down her shoulders in mid-parted hairstyle, she accessorised her look with a pair of silver white hoop earrings.

Wearing a dab of luscious pink lipgloss, Gabriella amplified the glam look by opting for a dewy makeup style that included rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows. Striking sultry poses for the camera, she captioned the pictures, “Silky Saturday’s could be a thing ? (sic).”

The ensemble is credited to US-based company, Silk Maison, that boasts of luxurious silk accompanied with elegant design to allow one to look and feel effortlessly glamorous. The champagne halter-neck silk maxi originally costs $179 or ₹13,425 approximately on the designer website.

Gabriella Demetriades' champagne halter-neck silk maxi from Silk Maison (silkmaison.com)

Ready to kill Sunday night with a steamy style? Let Gabriella Demetriades' daring thigh-high slit maxi dress be your fashion inspiration.