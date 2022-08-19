Exclusive: Mona Singh on Laal Singh Chaddha's box office performance: 'This is the third film of my life'

Mona Singh is being showered with a ton of praise for her performance in the film Laal Singh Chaddha. The film may not have had a great run at the box office but Mona can't be more proud of the film which, she is sure, will be remembered for long. She was there ever since the inception of the film, even when Pritam and Amitabh Bhattacharya wrote its songs, and hence calls it the most satisfying experience of her life.

In a chat with Hindustan Times, Mona Singh shared all about working on Laal Singh Chaddha during the pandemic, uniting with Aamir Khan on screen and more. Excerpts:

You play a feisty mother of Laal Singh Chaddha. Are you enjoying the response for your role?

This whole experience is so overwhelming, I am on cloud nine. I am inundated with appreciation, there are messages coming from everywhere. When the shooting of the film was complete and it was edited, I remember AK (Aamir Khan) calling me and telling me how good I am. I feel so happy, this is what an actor wants eventually. You need that validation and its pouring in big time.

What do you think affected the box office performance of the film? It made around ₹49 crore in its first week.

I am not a filmy person and don’t understand box office at all. This is the third film of my life. What is so satisfying is whoever has seen the film has only good things to say about it. That is what I take from it. I don’t want to think about the short term things like how much money it made, that’s beyond me. I am sure I am part of a movie which will be remembered for a very long time.

How was it to work with Aamir Khan again after the success of 3 Idiots?

He is so down to earth and humble. Though he is a perfectionist, he doesn’t let him intimidate you. He makes you so comfortable around him that you don’t feel working with a star. Of course I was nervous, I had butterflies in my tummy. It’s the best feeling as you feel so alive, wanting to go on set and do something extraordinary. We all were driven by passion so it was a very enriching experience. I learnt and unlearnt so many things. We had great conversations about moviemaking, writing, editing etc. He is very intelligent.

Your Punjabi diction is very on the point in the film. Did you improvise it or you were always that good at Punjabi?

At home, we have always spoken in Punjabi. My parents have always wanted that kids should know their mother tongue.

Your role was kept under wraps during the making of the film. How was it to shoot during the pandemic?

We shot in October 2020 and then in 2021 as well. Shooting during the pandemic was very tough, I am sure it was tough for everyone who was shooting during that time. The unit was smaller, we were going through multiple tests and changes, the travelling was becoming restricted. There were people who were down with Covid-19, I also got Covid at the time. Shoots were getting cancelled, preponed or postponed, it was a very challenging time. I am glad it all went well eventually.

Coming from the success of Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi to delivering 3 Idiots and then Laal Singh Chaddha. Do you feel satisfied with your journey.

This is what I wanted to do in my life as an actor. I may not have done a 100 shows but the kind of movies and shows I have done have always been inspiring and to be talked about. It’s a very satisfying phase for me. I didn’t know anybody in the industry. Today, I am what I am on my own and on my own terms and choices. I am very happy and proud of my choices I have made.