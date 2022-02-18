Evening brief: Ahead of Punjab polls, Modi meets Sikh delegation and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘Nothing to do with polls,’ insists BJP leader as Modi meets Sikh delegation

Two days before the Punjab elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met a 31-member Sikh delegation at his residence in New Delhi on Friday. Read more

Haridwar hate speech accused Yati Narasinghanand walks out of jail after local court grants bail in all cases

Haridwar hate speech primary accused Yati Narasinghanand, who was arrested last month over calls for genocide against religious minorities and other cases, has been released from jail. Read more

With 2 crore teens fully vaccinated, minister tweets: "Young India..."

India has fully vaccinated over two crore teens in the 15-18 age group, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted on Friday. Read more

A Thursday review: Yami Gautam-starrer spiritual sequel to A Wednesday comes with lots of flaws

Yami Gautam led A Thursday is a spiritual sequel to Neeraj Pandey’s 2008 sleeper hit A Wednesday!. Read more

Warning signs of appendicitis you shouldn't ignore

Appendicitis pain can get worse even with a slightest movement and can get unbearable. Read more