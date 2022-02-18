Home / India News / With 2 crore teens fully vaccinated, minister tweets: "Young India..."
Coronavirus: India began vaccination of those in the 15-18 age group in January. The teens are being given Covaxin doses. 
Gurugram: A health worker administers a dose of Covid-19 vaccine to a beneficiary, at a vaccination centre, in Gurugram, (File photo)&nbsp;(PTI)
Published on Feb 18, 2022 03:50 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Swati Bhasin

India has fully vaccinated over two crore teens in the 15-18 age group, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted on Friday.

“Young India taking the world's largest vaccination drive to the next level!  Over 2 crore youngsters between 15-18 age group are now fully vaccinated against #COVID19 (sic),” the minister wrote on Twitter.

India began vaccinating those in the 15-18 age group in January. 

There has been mounting concern over the vaccination of children after the pandemic caused huge disruptions nationwide for students for over two years. 

Friday, February 18, 2022
