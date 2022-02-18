With 2 crore teens fully vaccinated, minister tweets: "Young India..."

India has fully vaccinated over two crore teens in the 15-18 age group, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted on Friday.

“Young India taking the world's largest vaccination drive to the next level! Over 2 crore youngsters between 15-18 age group are now fully vaccinated against #COVID19 (sic),” the minister wrote on Twitter.

India began vaccinating those in the 15-18 age group in January.

There has been mounting concern over the vaccination of children after the pandemic caused huge disruptions nationwide for students for over two years.