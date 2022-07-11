Evening brief: AIADMK changes Twitter display pic to honour new boss EPS, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

AIADMK's new boss EPS adorns Twitter display pic after takeover

Amid high drama, the AIADMK general council meet declared E Palaniswami as the the interim general secretary of the party and shedded the dual power structure. The general council meet expelled EPS' rival O Paneerselvam from all party posts. Read more

Norms violated, says Owaisi as PM unveils National Emblem at new Parl building

Regarding the presence of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla during the event, Owaisi said, “The Speaker of Lok Sabha represents Lok Sabha, which is not subordinate to the government." Read more

Boris Johnson 'will not' endorse any candidate running to replace him as UK PM

"I wouldn't want to damage anybody's chances by offering my support," Boris Johnson said in his first media appearance since he said last week he would step down. Read more

Saswata Chatterjee says Dhaakad was removed from theatres before even he could watch it

After Kangana Ranaut, Saswata Chatterjee reacted to Dhaakad's failure at the box office despite its big production budget. He also recalled how the movie was taken down at the theaters soon after the release. Read more

Suryakumar Yadav admits not getting India over the line in 3rd England T20I will 'keep on playing in my mind'

Suryakumar Yadav, who scored his maiden international century for India, admitted during a post-match interview that in his mind, he made a calculation error and is disappointed with it. Read more

Malaika Arora shares 1-minute yoga routine to ease stress and help you relax in new video. Check it out inside

Malaika Arora dropped a yoga video on Instagram in which she revealed a 1-minute yoga routine to ease stress and help one relax their mind. Watch the video and read the benefits of the pose inside. Read more

