AIADMK's new boss EPS adorns Twitter display pic after takeover

After Edappadi Palaniswami gained control of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), the party changed its Twitter display picture to honour the new boss.



In the new Twitter display picture, EPS is predominantly featured flashing a victory sign next to former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa. The picture also features AIADMK founder MG Ramachandran and C Annadurai in the backdrop.



Amid high drama, the AIADMK general council meet declared E Palaniswami as the the interim general secretary of the party and scrapped the dual power structure. The general council meet expelled EPS' rival O Paneerselvam from all party posts.

The resolution accused Panneerselvam of siding with the DMK regime and having ties with the ruling party leaders and working to weaken the AIADMK. OPS acted against the party interests, its goals and principles. He took steps including approaching police to stall the June 23 General Council meet, which was jointly convened by him along with Palaniswami. The AIADMK alleged that Panneerselvam pursued selfish interests.

A defiant OPS said he was elected as Coordinator by "1.5 crore" party workers and that neither Palaniswami nor another leader, K P Munusamy, had the right to expel him.

Condemning the two for expelling him "uniltaerally" and against party rules, Panneerselvam said "I expel them from primary membership," of the AIADMK.





