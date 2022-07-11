Home / India News / As EPS takes charge of AIADMK, OPS expelled from party posts, gives legal threat
india news

As EPS takes charge of AIADMK, OPS expelled from party posts, gives legal threat

Senior leaders and OPS supporters-JCD Prabhakar, R Vaithilingam and PH Manoj Pandian also expelled from the AIADMK.
O Paneerselvam has been expelled from all party posts.&nbsp;(PTI File Photo)
O Paneerselvam has been expelled from all party posts. (PTI File Photo)
Updated on Jul 11, 2022 12:07 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk | Reported by Divya Chandrababu | Written by Aryan Prakash

Former Tamil Nadu deputy chief minister O Paneerselvam was on Monday expelled from all party posts, this after Edappadi Palaniswamy took control of the party as its interim general secretary.

Senior leaders and OPS supporters-JCD Prabhakar, R Vaithilingam and PH Manoj Pandian also expelled from the AIADMK.

After being expelled, Paneerselvam hit back, saying he is removing Edappadi Palaniswami from the party. OPS said he will move courts as he was elected as the coordinator by 1.5 crore party cadres.

Hours ago, the AIADMK general council meet declared E Palaniswamy, also known as EPS, as the interim general secretary, thus shedding the dual party structure of the party. The general council meet took place after the Madras high court rejected OPS' plea seeking stay on the huddle.

On the streets, clashes were reported between the supporters of both the leaders. Videos floating on the internet showed OPS supporters storming the AIADMK office and raising slogans against EPS. There were videos of some OPS faction workers slapping the picture of the new general secretary with slippers.

EPS and OPS have been embroiled in a bitter war to claim the legacy of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa who died in 2017. After holding the chief minister's briefly after Jayalalithaa's death, he was replaced by Palaniswamy and served as his deputy till May 2021 when the AIADMK was ousted from power.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
o paneerselvam aiadmk edappadi palaniswami + 1 more
o paneerselvam aiadmk edappadi palaniswami
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 11, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out