EPS now interim AIADMK boss amid tussle with OPS after court allows crucial meet

Edappadi Palaniswami has been elected as AIADMK's interim General Secretary, in the General Council meeting, ANI reported. The General Council passes resolution to squash dual leadership for AIADMK.



This comes after supporters of E Palaniswamy and O Paneerselvam clashed in Chennai ahead of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) general council meet.

The clashes took place amid the Madras high court giving a go-ahead for the general council meeting, PTI reported. In a video shared by news agency ANI, people can be seen throwing chairs at each other.

Chennai, Tamil Nadu | A clash-like situation breaks out between supporters of AIADMK leaders E Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam near party headquarters ahead of the General Council meeting, today pic.twitter.com/rSW9LsQFJE — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2022

Earlier in the day, the high court rejected the plea filed by O Paneerselvam to stay the conduct of the general council meeting. The court observed that it cannot interfere into the squabbles of a political party. The judgment means that the decks are cleared for former chief minister Edapaddi Palaniswamy to be elevated as the leader of the party in the assembly.

Justice Krishnan Ramaswamy delivered the verdict on Monday morning, which allowed the EPS faction to hold the GC meet, the supreme decision making body of the main opposition party in Tamil Nadu.

The AIADMK general council meet is being held in the premises of a marriage hall on the city's outskirts. A large open area on the premises has been tin-roofed to host the event and accommodate about 3,000 functionaries. A grand dais, about 80 ft in length and 40 ft in breadth, is set to accommodate senior leaders.

The entire premises is decked up with portraits of party icons, M G Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa while Palaniswami's picture is carefully interspersed.

