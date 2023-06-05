Evening brief: Ajit Doval, US secretary of defence discuss deepening cooperation; all the latest news

India-US to deepen cooperation in top defence technologies

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and US secretary of defence Lloyd Austin met in New Delhi on Monday and exchanged ideas on several issues of mutual interest. Read more

‘Empty safety claims, red flags ignored’: Mallikarjun Kharge in letter to PM Modi on Odisha train crash

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As the ruling BJP and the opposition continued to trade barbs over the triple train collision in Odisha’s Balasore, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday wrote a scathing letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Read more

Skincare tips for men: 6 best ways to groom yourself this summer

With the summer season upon us, men must prioritize their skincare routine. The harsh sun, heat, and humidity can take a toll on your skin, leading to various issues. Read more

Sacred Games, Mirzapur, Scam, The Family Man top IMDb’s 50 most popular Indian web series. See full list here

IMDb has released the 50 most popular Indian web series list and Sacred Games, Mirzapur, Scam, The Family Man, and Aspirants have topped it. Taking to Instagram on Monday, IMDb posted a video montage giving a peek at the full list. Read more

Web Stories | Top World University Rankings in 2023

'Shami could do damage in first half an hour...': Shastri, Akram blast Ponting's 'IND will be tired after IPL' remark

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting on Sunday reiterated his old IPL remark as he once again picked his country as the favourites for the impending World Test Championship final against India at The Oval. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail