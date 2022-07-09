Evening brief: Amarnath flash floods not because of cloudburst? Here's what IMD said and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Amarnath flash floods not because of cloudburst? Here's what IMD said

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In one of the deadliest monsoon-related incidents this year, at least 16 people lost their lives and several were injured in a cloudburst near the Amarnath cave in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. Read More

Sri Lanka crisis: Protesters storm president's home, cool off in swimming pool

Thousands of protesters demanding the resignation of Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa breached security barricades and entered his official residence, braving tear gas and water cannons as the leader left the compound. Read More

Mulayam Singh Yadav's wife Sadhna Gupta dies at Gurugram's Medanta hospital

Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav's wife Sadhna Gupta died after a prolonged illness at Gurugram's Medanta Hospital on Saturday. Read More

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shah Rukh Khan hugs Nayanthara in unseen pics from her wedding with Vignesh Shivan; Rajinikanth blesses the couple

Vignesh Shivan, who tied the knot with actor Nayanthara in Chennai on June 9, shared some unseen pictures from their wedding to mark their one-month anniversary. Read More

'This is a personal call': CSK official gives no-nonsense reaction to Ravindra Jadeja's Instagram activity

On Friday, a number of eagle-eyed Chennai Super Kings fans noticed that Ravindra Jadeja had deleted all of the franchise-related posts from the 2021 and 2022 seasons of the Indian Premier League. Read More

Are you washing your hands too much? Expert says it can lead to this side effect

Washing your hands frequently or using hand sanitisers to kill viruses and germs is one of the best ways to fight Covid-19 pandemic and stay healthy. Read More

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail