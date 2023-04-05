Evening brief: Anurag Thakur hits out at Congress after SC rejects plea against CBI, ED 'misuse'; all the latest news

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT News Desk
Apr 05, 2023 05:04 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘Cong leads the corrupt’: Thakur on SC rejecting plea against CBI, ED ‘misuse’

Union minister of information broadcasting and sports and youth affairs, Anurag Thakur. (Twitter/Anurag Thakur)

Union minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday hit out at the opposition after the Supreme Court refused to entertain the petition filed by 14 political parties against ‘arbitrary arrest’ by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Read more

Changes for induction of ex-Agniveers into paramilitary forces notified: Govt

Notifications for amendments to the rules for inducting former Agniveers into paramilitary forces have been issued for the Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), the government told Parliament on Wednesday. Read more

Sonu Sood is proud of son Eshaan as he carries on 'good work' in actor's absence. Watch

Actor Sonu Sood, who is currently shooting for his upcoming film Fateh, has shared a video of his son Eshaan Sood helping a crowd outside their home. Read more

Web Stories | How To Beat Hangover Naturally

'We've seen Sachin, Gavaskar and Kohli. But Dhoni...': Pakistan great after '41-year-old youngster' goes 6, 6 in IPL

He may be 41-years-old but MS Dhoni has still got it. The Chennai Super Kings captain did not get to bat much in the two matches so far in the IPL 2023, but even in those 10 balls that he faced, Dhoni showed glimpses of his former destructive self. Read more

National Siamese Cat Day: Effective tips to train your Siamese cat

Siamese cats, one of the most elegant and popular cat breeds all over the world are instantly recognised due to their unique appearance. Read more

